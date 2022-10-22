Levi Frady case: Georgia 11-year-old's disappearance, death remains mysterious 25 years later

article

Levi Frady was reported missing in Forsyth County on Oct. 22, 1997. His body was found the next day.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for leads in the 11-year-old boy's disappearance and death.

Here's what investigators know about that day 25 years ago.

Who was Levi Frady?

Levi Frady would be 36 years old today, according to LeviFrady.com, a site established to continue the investigation into his disappearance and death.

He attended North Forsyth Middle School, according to the Forsyth County News in 1997.

Levi Frady disappearance

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Levi Frady was last seen on Wednesday, October 22, 1997, on Little Mill Road in Forsyth County.

GBI investigators said Levi's mother and sister reported him missing the day before his body was found. They told investigators he was at a friend's house and that he normally rode his bike home.

His family found his bicycle on Little Mill Road in Forsyth County less than a mile from his home. Levi was nowhere to be found.

Investigators note that day was opening day for deer hunting in Dawson Forest for rifles.

Where was Levi Frady's body found?

Levi Frady's body was found in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in Dawson County.

'Witnesses' in Levi Frady investigation

Law enforcement have shared two sketches of men, who investigators call "witnesses."

Levi Frady Witness 1

One person was seen walking down Little Mill Road at around 6:30 p.m. the day Levi went missing. Investigators believe he was in his late 50s at the time with a "scruffy," gray beard and blue faded baseball cap. He walked in a stooped fashion.

Levi Frady Witness 2 (GBI)

The second potential witness was seen in the Dawson Forest. He was 45 to 55 years old and clean-shaven. He was about 6 feet tall with a "slim" build and white or gray hair. He was driving a 1980 to 1985 model, blue Toyota, 2-wheel drive, pick-up truck with a white camper shell over the bed.

Investigators haven't explained if they think the men in the sketches are linked to Levi Frady's disappearance or murder.

Levi's Call

The boy's death led to the "Levi's Call" law enforcement alert system in Georgia.

A Levi's Call is an alert for abducted children, and Georgia's name for an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information about Levi Frady’s death or on the people in the sketches is asked to call the GBI office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866 or GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).