Less than half of veterans receive mental health care they need, VA says

The mental health of veterans is a concern for healthcare providers and non-profits across the country. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), less than half of returning veterans in need receive mental health care. That need is something veteran support organizations say that's only going to continue to rise

"During COVID and post COVID we've seen an increase much like many of the partners we work with," Jennifer Silva with the Wounded Warrior Project explained. "They come to us really seeking out connection with peers, so they can talk through similar backgrounds and similar experiences whether they were deployed overseas or just in the military life."

Based on the Wounded Warrior Project's latest survey, about 75% of the veterans they serve suffer from PTSD, anxiety, or depression.

"I would describe it as a continuum of support there's kind of the lighter stuff and then there's the more acute or deeper work in either an inpatient or intensive outpatient setting," she added.

They're one of several organizations across the country connecting veterans to help. For many the transition back to civilian life can be difficult.

"There's a lot of comradery there's a lot of structure there's a lot of kind of helping guide them to where they need to be when they need to be there and providing clear guidance. When they leave that environment it's sometimes a shock to some of our veterans," Clark Pennington, COO of the Independence Fund, explained.

But sometimes wait times can be an issue.

"The VA has done a very good job, and they are improving, but there is some room for improvement. Some of the frustrations that our veterans have been experiencing in some of the long wait times and some of the inability to get the resource they need in a timely fashion," Pennington explained.

"I'd say it's a national problem in terms of a shortage of providers. It's not just a shortage of providers who are maybe culturally competent for military service members, but it's just in general," Silva added.

They encourage family and loved ones of veterans to be there, ask questions, and help them seek care.

"There's no wrong door into care and be open to talking about it reducing stigma, to make it ok to talk about mental health," Silva explained.

Veterans facing a mental health crisis can also get help through the Veterans Crisis Line by calling 988 and pressing 1.