Minors must be accompanied by an adult at Lenox Square under new policy

Beginning on September 21, anyone on Lenox Square Mall property under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or an adult, Simon Property Group announced Wednesday.

According to mall operators, the "youth supervision program" will required minors to be with an adult age 21 or older after 3 p.m. every day while on mall grounds.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, Simon Property Group and Lenox Square said the program was created after hearing from the community.

"Lenox Square is committed to providing a pleasant and family friendly shopping environment for all guests. The program is in response to feedback from the community and community leaders, as the center reinforces its commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family friendly shopping environment."

Simon Property Group owns and operates Lenox Square Mall as well as the adjacently located Phipps Plaza, in addition to over 200 other properties across the U.S.

Atlanta police recently announced a 'Summer Plan' that concentrated units at several key locations in Atlanta, including Lenox Square Mall.

