Legendary soprano Sarah Brightman brings Christmas tour to Atlanta

With her bell-like soprano, Broadway diva and Grammy Award nominee Sarah Brightman seems made to sing Christmas music. And after staging a hugely successful livestream concert last year titled "Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony," the singer is taking the show on the road this holiday season.

Sarah Brightman’s A Christmas Symphony Tour takes over Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Monday, Dec. 13, featuring the singer backed by an orchestra and choir and delivering songs of the season. Brightman is no stranger to Christmas music; the artist released her first Christmas album back in 2008, titled "A Winter Symphony," which featured her versions of songs including "I Believe in Father Christmas," "Ave Maria," and "Silent Night."

Brightman shot to stardom here in the United States when she made her Broadway debut as the original "Christine Daaé" in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster musical "The Phantom of the Opera" (a role written for her and which she’d earlier originated in the West End). She went on to forge a monumentally successful career as a classical crossover artist, releasing bestselling albums including "Time To Say Goodbye" and "La Luna." Her 1996 single "Time To Say Goodbye" (a duet with Andrea Bocelli) topped charts around the world and is one of the biggest-selling singles in history.

Brightman’s show at the Fox Theatre starts at 8 p.m., with doors opening one hour earlier. Tickets start at $65 and are available for purchase by clicking here.

We got the chance to catch up with the legendary singer ahead of her stop in Atlanta — click the video player in this article to check it out!

