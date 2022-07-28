Legendary R&B crooners take the stage in metro Atlanta

Two of the great "gentlemen of soul" will be in metro Atlanta this weekend, crooning on the stage at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre.

Grammy nominated singers Jeffrey Osborne and Freddie Jackson will perform Saturday night at 7 p.m. as part of the Wade Ford Concert Series – and both artists say fans can expect a night of classic tunes and romance under the stars.

We got the chance to sit down with the chart-topping legends ahead of the big show, to learn more about their long friendship and "musical envy" of each other – click the video player in this article to hear more!

To purchase tickets for Saturday night's show, click here.