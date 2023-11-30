Legacy of compassion: Remembering Rosalynn Carter's impact

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s funeral Wednesday in Plains was a formal goodbye, but the Carter Center says her life’s work will not stop.

"Her legacy is everything we do and moving forward, we're going to continue with her vision and President Carter's for what The Carter Center can be and the way that we can help people around the world," said Laura Neuman, a Senior Advisor at The Carter Center.

Neuman has worked with the Carters for years as they worked on their projects in the United States and around the world.

"I think what will really live on is both her and, of course, President Carter's vision for the world that we want to create and to just make sure that we are always looking at how to support those who are the most marginalized," she said.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Eleanor Rosalynn Smith was born on August 18, 1927, in Plains, Georgia, the daughter of Allethea Murray and Edgar Smith. (Credit: Jimmy Carter Library)

Just like former president Jimmy Carter, Neuman says Mrs. Carter had her hands on everything the Carter Center did, and she helped shape their policy goals.

"I want to know what you’re gonna do for people with mental illnesses when you're Governor of Georgia," Mrs. Carter asked her husband while he was a candidate.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ After Jimmy Carter was sworn in as the 39th President of the United States, the Carters surprised onlookers when they left their car and walked down Pennsylvania Avenue during the inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 1977. (Credit: Jimmy Carter Library)

One of the former first lady’s crowning achievements has been her work on mental healthcare and her push for parity in coverage so people can get the same care as they do for physical health.

"That was an area that she has pioneered and focused on and highlighted since President Carter was running for governor and that will absolutely continue." Neuman said.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ After leaving the White House, Rosalynn Carter co-founded Every Child By Two (known today as Vaccinate Your Family) to raise awareness nationwide of the need for childhood immunizations by age two. This photo was taken in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1993. (Credit: The Carter Center)

Mith Mrs. Carter’s job now done, her work will live on in the people at the center that bears her and her husband’s name.

"For many of us who had the privilege to work and travel and learn from her, our job now is to carry that on," Neuman said.