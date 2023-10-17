Ex-lawyer convicted of stealing millions from metro Atlanta clients

A former owner of an Atlanta law firm has pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud.

Authorities say 47-year-old Matthew Allen Dickason, the once-owner OF a local firm focusing on real estate law, misappropriated millions of dollars from his clients to pay his own expenses.

According to information presented in court, Dickason was responsible through his work for overseeing hundreds of real estate transactions that totaled millions of dollars.

Investigators say Dickason took millions of dollars from his clients designated to purchase real estate and used it on his own debts and expenses. He would then use new client funds to complete the old transactions.

"It is shameful for an attorney to abuse the trust placed in him by his clients, but that is exactly what Dickason did," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "He misappropriated millions of dollars belonging to his clients for his personal benefit with no regard for how his clients would be affected."

While trying to hide his fraud, officials say Dickason uploaded fraudulent information into his firm's accounting system to make it appear like it was paying off mortgages.

By the time the victims realized what was going on, officials say they had "suffered millions of dollars in losses."

"Wire fraud is an offense that the FBI takes very seriously, especially when innocent victims are being defrauded. In this case, it is especially troubling that the crime was orchestrated by a lawyer who swore an oath to uphold the law and represent his clients with integrity," said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "Dickason was in debt through his own fault and chose to steal from his clients and firm to pay back that debt and finance his business. Now he will pay back his debt to society in prison."

The former lawyer, who now lives in Ohio, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud.

A U.S. District judge is scheduled to sentence him for the charge on Jan. 17, 2024