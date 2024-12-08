Lawrenceville raid nets $61K, 72 kilos of meth, and fentanyl

Image 1 of 9 ▼

A methamphetamine lab was uncovered, and large quantities of illegal drugs, firearms, and cash were recently seized during a Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office raid at a residence in Lawrenceville.

The operation on Nov. 26 led to the arrest of Martin Guzman-Beltran and the discovery of a significant stash of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and firearms at 1620 Purcell Road, Lot #35.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section (SIS), working in collaboration with federal and local agencies, executed a search warrant after extensive planning and surveillance. The raid resulted in the seizure of nearly 72 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2 kilograms of heroin, 256 grams of fentanyl, four illegal firearms, and more than $61,000 in cash.

Guzman-Beltran was taken into custody and is being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center. He faces multiple felony charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, manufacturing methamphetamine, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug-related objects.

The investigation and operation were conducted with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA/HIDTA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Lilburn Police Department, and Investigator C. Huff of the Gwinnett Metro Task Force (GMTF).