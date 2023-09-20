Watch: Lawrenceville police, Good Samaritans rescue teen driver pinned under car

Terrifying moments were caught on camera in Lawrenceville after a driver was pinned and nearly crushed by his car.

Police say it all started on the night of Sept. 13 when a sergeant spotted a car speeding down State Route 316.

Moments later, the officer saw the same car flipped over and the driver trapped under the vehicle.

Officials say the driver had been partially thrown through the sunroof and his upper body and head were squeezed between the car and the road.

He can't breathe. We've got to lift this car up right now," the officer is heard saying on his body camera footage.

Officers and good Samaritans worked together to lift the 3,600-pound car off the man, saving his life.

"He's stuck. He's up under the car. Pull the car up. One, two three - come on guys. Come on y'all. We got this," the officer says as the group tries to rescue the 19-year-old driver.

The teen suffered severe injuries and remains in the hospital.

"The actions of the four officers and the good Samaritans likely saved his life," the Lawrenceville Police Department wrote on Facebook.

