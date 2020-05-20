Lawrenceville ends state of emergency, holds public meeting

The City of Lawrenceville announced plans Wednesday to open its city council meetings to the public for the first time since declaring a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city ended the State of Emergency on May 13, according to city officials.

Since March 23, meetings were held remotely and available to Facebook live streams. But the public was not given to the option to make comments during that time.

“Council Members, businesses, staff and our citizens have been remarkable during a time of constant change,” said Lawrenceville Mayor David Still. “However, we are ready to get back to a new normal and to continue the necessary work to move Lawrenceville forward.

City officials said safety measures will be put into place based on CDC recommendations.

Examples include, seats for the public will be 6 feet apart, and having council members wear masks.

The meeting will continue to be available on Facebook Live.

According to the city, anyone who cannot attend due to the state's ongoing shelter-in-place order, may submit written comments to Karen Pierce.