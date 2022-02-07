Lawrenceville couple arrested in $16 million counterfeit bust

Police announced two arrests in a large-scale investigation into the sale of counterfeit merchandise.

According to a release, the Gwinnett Police Department Special Investigation Section Vice unit seized more than 9,000 counterfeit items from the Lawrenceville business Real Moda.

Police said they started investigating in September 2021 with the assistance of the US Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigation.

As a result, 31-year-old Jessica Llama and 33-year-old Melvin Rene Jacinto Cortez were arrested and charged with possession and sale of goods bearing a counterfeit trademark.

Investigators said they made two seizures, first uncovering $1,066,207 worth of counterfeit luxury items. The release states the investigation led them to Real Moda in Lawrenceville, where they uncovered an additional $15,800,000 worth of counterfeit merchandise.

Police described the items as "Luxury goods such as counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Gucci handbags, Rolex watches, Chanel and Versace sunglasses."

Investigators said they were shipped from Mexico, stored in several locations in Gwinnett County, then sold on Facebook.

"Counterfeiting is often linked to terrorism, human trafficking, drug smuggling, gang activity, and child labor. In addition, counterfeit luxury goods ruin the reputation of brands, contribute to an unethical labor market, and subsidize organized crime," said Officer Hideshi Valle.

