Lawmakers, Jewish community show support for antisemitism bill

Dozens of members of Georgia's Jewish community stood on the stairs of the state Capitol Wednesday afternoon to show their support for a push by lawmakers to define antisemitism in state law.

House Bill 30 would add the definition adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and require state agencies to "consider antisemitism as evidence of discriminatory intent for any law or policy in this State which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion or national origin." The definition would also be used in determining whether someone should face enhanced criminal penalties under Georgia's hate crime law.

The bill would also classify the use of swastikas or other Nazi imagery with the intent to intimidate another person as a terroristic act.

JEWISH GEORGIA STATE REPRESENTATIVE FINDS ANTI-SEMITIC MESSAGE ON NORTH FULTON COUNTY DRIVEWAY

State Rep. Esther Panitch, D-Sandy Springs

State Rep. Esther Panitch, D-Sandy Springs, is one of six lawmakers who co-sponsored the legislation and the only Jewish member of the state legislature.

"Jews want to fit into the hate crime bill just like every other minority that is already protected," said Rep. Panitch. "That's all we want. We don't want anything special. We want to be treated just like every other minority and we're not currently."

State Rep. John Carson and other House members filed a similar bill last year, but it stalled in the Senate.

State Rep. John Carson, R-Marietta (FOX 5)

HATE MESSAGES SPRAY-PAINTED IN BROOKHAVEN, POLICE INVESTIGATING

This year's legislation has gotten increased attention after someone recently distributed anti-Jewish fliers to hundreds of homes in Dunwoody, including Panitch's house.

"There is no doubt antisemitism is on the rise," Rep. Panitch said.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee approved the bill Tuesday.

Rep. Carson said he hopes the legislation will go to the floor for a full House vote sometime next week.