Law enforcement investigate 'mimic pipe bomb' found in Haralson County

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation bomb squad is investigating a "suspicious device" found on Tuesday in Haralson County.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said the Georgia Forestry Division was conducting a controlled burn on Old Bush Mill Road and came across the suspicious device and reported the device to law enforcement.

Officials said Haralson County deputies responded and notified the GBI bomb squad.

The investigation revealed the device appeared to be a "mimic pipe bomb," a sheriff's office spokesperson said. The device was a small metal tank with wires, electrical tape, and a switch attached to it.

Officials said the device was not close to homes or other structures.

SKYFOX captured footage of law enforcement at the scene investigating a wooded area. Authorities appeared to be operating a remote controlled-device near a tree line where burning had taken place.

Advertisement

Authorities in Haralson County closed Old Bush Mill Road on Tuesday while investigating a "suspicious device." (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The GBI bomb unit used a robot to safely contain and remove the device.

The GBI is continuing to investigate.

Authorities closed the road while the investigation proceeded.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.