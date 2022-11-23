Law enforcement officers in need get extra boost from Blue Thanksgiving organization

Blue Thanksgiving will be serving 500 hot meals with all the trimmings to law enforcement across Cobb County who are working on Thanksgiving Day.

"We do projects throughout the year to support them to show the community cares," said Kim Peace Hill.

Once the turkey, stuffing, and desserts are served, the nonprofit will turn its focus on five law enforcement officers who are going through a rough time.

"We just help them get through the holidays and beyond with financial support as well as gifts for the family," said Peace Hill.

Officer Gary Marsicek, Cobb County Police Department (Blue Thanksgiving)

Cobb County Police Officer Gary Marsicek was making an arrest on Interstate 75 when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver. He was pinned between a patrol car and the guardrail.

"Officer Marsicek has been out of work since the accident. He's on workers comp which is only 60 percent of his income," said Peace Hill.

Andrew Siegel, Powder Springs Police Department (Blue Thanksgiving)

Powder Springs Police Officer Andrew Siegel had surgery for Crohn's Disease.

"It took a month of hospitalization until he could be released," said Peace Hill.

Lt. Roy Collar, former Cobb County police officer, now with the Chamblee Police Department, and his family. (Blue Thanksgiving)

Roy Collar is a former Cobb County police officer who currently works for the Chamblee Police Department. Lt. Collar was shot in the head by a passenger in a stolen vehicle that had been connected to a robbery.

"Trying to get through the holidays, we're going to do what we can to help him," said Peace Hill.

Cobb County Police Detective M.E. Barday and his family (Blue Thanksgiving)

Cobb County Police Detective M.E. Barday had just recovered from breaking his leg after falling down the stairs while holding his son, when he learned he had cancer that spread through his lymphatic system.

"He started chemotherapy and will be out of work for an undisclosed amount of time," said Peace Hill.

Blue Thanksgiving

Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Liam Stewart just had surgery for lung cancer.

"We of course pray that all of these officers see a recovery but we just want to help make sure Christmas is the best it can be under these circumstances," said Peace Hill.

Like many nonprofits, those involved with Blue Thanksgiving say donations are down, likely because of the economy. But they say they are going to do what they can to help these officers.

To find out more about Blue Thanksgiving, or if you want here's the information, go to bluethanksgiving.com. Checks can be made to Blue Thanksgiving and mailed to P.O. Box 5238, Marietta, Georgia, 30061.