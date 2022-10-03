Two officers injured when car slams into them

Two Cobb County police officers were hurt when a driver slammed into them.

Investigators say the officers had just pulled over a car on I-75 near Barrett Parkway early Sunday morning. One of the officers was putting the driver in the back of a patrol car when another driver slammed into both patrol cars.

"It could have been a lot worse we’re lucky no one was killed," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk.

Sgt. Delk says the patrol cars were on the right shoulder of the road, with blue lights flashing.

"A motorist traveling up 75, disregarding the blue lights, struck both patrol vehicles and one of the officers ended up being pinned between the patrol vehicle and the guardrail," said Sgt. Delk.

That officer, Gary Marsicek was rushed to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The other officer and the driver that had been pulled over for the traffic stop were also sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver who hit them, 41-year-old Ito Sakae from Woodstock, was arrested and sent to jail.

According to jail records, Sakae is charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence of Multiple Substances, and Must Move Over for Emergency Vehicle.

"This is the reason for the Move Over Law. This is why you’re supposed to get over a lane, this was just after midnight there wasn't a lot of traffic on the roadway," said Sgt. Delk.

Under the Move Over law, if you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, move to the next lane and slow down, if you are unable to move over, slow down below the speed limit.

"If you refuse to get over and slow down you can be charged," said Sgt. Delk.

