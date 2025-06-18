Pedestrian killed on GA 400, roadway back open

article

A man is dead after being hit on GA 400, according to Alpharetta police.

What we know:

Police said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Old Milton Pkwy overpass and shut down part of the roadway until 5 p.m.

The man who was hit climbed over the fence and jumped onto GA 400 before being struck, according to the Alpharetta police department.

EMTs took him to a hospital, but he died.

Alpharetta police are investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say if anyone would be charged in the crash. The reason the man jumped onto the roadway is also unknown.