Law enforcement detain two suspects on Fannin County highway

FOX 5 Atlanta has obtained video of Fannin County deputies detaining suspects after an alleged car chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the circumstances leading up to their detainment and the identities of the people involved.

Viewer video captured between Ellijay and Blue Ridge on Ga. Highway 515 shows Georgia State Patrol and Fannin County deputies blocking the highway.

A red pickup truck with a smashed windshield is disabled on the side of the highway near a guard rail.

Law enforcement appears to use batons near the truck.

Minutes later, law enforcement appears to escort a handcuffed person in bare feet wearing a t-shirt and shorts. That person is seated in a Fannin County Sheriff's Office car.

Authorities then pat down and apprehend another person, this one wearing black pants and white sneakers.

