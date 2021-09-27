Multiple law enforcement agencies arrest suspect for a Gwinnett County murder

article

Gwinnett County deputies said a murder suspect is in jail without bond after U.S. Marshals and Newton County law enforcement helped apprehend him.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Anthony Duane Anderson, who is wanted for a deadly Sept. 2 shooting.

Officials said he faces 10 charges including felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

"Sheriff Keybo Taylor extends his appreciation to the GCSO Fugitive Unit, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Marshal Task Force for their assistance in the safe apprehension of this suspect," Sr. Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said.

He's currently in Gwinnett County Jail, deputies said.

