Lavonia police searching for missing 41-year-old woman

Police in Lavonia, Georgia are asking the public to help them find a woman who hasn't been heard from in over a week.

Officials say 41-year-old Melissa Cobb was last seen on Jan. 18 at the Red Roof Inn in Lavonia. She was last heard from on the telephone on Jan. 23.

Investigators believe there was a possible sighting of the missing woman on Jan. 28.

It is not known what Cobb was wearing before she disappeared or in what area of Georgia she may have been traveling.

If you have any information that could help police find Cobb, please call the Lavonia Police Department at 706-356-4848 or dial 911.

