Crash with injuries shuts down part of I-85 South near North Druid Hills Road

Part of Interstate 85 has been shut down after a crash with injuries in Buckhead on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the interstate near the exit to North Druid Hills and just before the exit to Cheshire Bridge Road.

Several emergency responders are on the scene blocking the three right lanes while crews work on the wreck.

Officials have not shared details about the crash other than saying that at least one person has been injured.

The crash is causing heavy delays that have backed traffic up to Shallowford Road.

Drivers should prepare for serious delays and use Buford Highway as an alternate route.