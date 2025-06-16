Veteran, wife finish 22-state ride for veteran suicide awareness

The Brief Veteran and wife ride through 22 states in 22 days to support mental health Georgia was their 19th stop, welcomed at Frazier's Harley-Davidson in Buford Ride raised funds for STRIKE, a suicide and trauma support initiative for veterans



A military veteran and his wife have completed a powerful cross-country journey aimed at raising awareness for veteran mental health.

Jason and his wife Angela rode their motorcycle through 22 states in 22 days, including a stop in Georgia, as part of their mission to support those struggling with trauma and suicide.

The couple visited Georgia last Wednesday, marking it as the 19th state on their route. During their stop, they were welcomed by supporters at Frazier's Harley-Davidson in Buford.

The ride is more than just a road trip—it’s a fundraising effort to benefit STRIKE, which stands for the Suicide and Trauma Reduction Initiative for Veterans. The organization works to support veterans facing mental health challenges and reduce the risk of suicide among the veteran community.

Jason and Angela’s journey has captured attention across the country, highlighting the ongoing need for mental health support and the strength of the veteran community.