Brookhaven police nab suspected burglar, car thief

Brookhaven police have stopped a man wanted for multiple thefts, including stealing a car in the area of Druid Hills.

Police were originally responding to the Lavista Park community to investigate two separate residential burglaries.

While searching for the suspect there, they got a call that a car had been stolen nearby. The stolen car was located at the Target on North Druid Hills Road. The suspect led police on a brief pursuit down Briarcliff Road.

The chase ended on Briarcliff Road at Mayfair Drive when the driver hopped out and tried to outrun police.

He was caught, detained and taken for medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash at a nearby hospital.