Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM EDT, Carroll County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Paulding County, Haralson County
9
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 7:30 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 7:26 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:51 PM EDT until TUE 8:30 PM EDT, Meriwether County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Lauren London returns to acting in ‘Without Remorse’ starring alongside Michael B. Jordan

By Brooke Thomas and Kelli Johnson
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

Lauren London returns to acting in new film ‘Without Remorse’ with Michael B. Jordan

For actress Lauren London, it’s been a very difficult two years after the death of Nipsey Hussle. She was able to channel that pain in a new movie.

LOS ANGELES - Lauren London returns to acting in the new thriller "Without Remorse," starring alongside award-winning actor Michael B. Jordan.

The last two years have been extremely difficult for the Los Angeles native as she continues the mourn the loss of her fiancé, Nipsey Hussle. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

London channeled the heartache in the new Amazon Prime movie and said she learned so much about herself during filming. 

In addition, she wanted to make sure Angelenos know how much she appreciates the love and support. 

"My heart is in the cracks and crevasses of Los Angeles. I’m a real LA girl and I think anybody from LA knows that. I love my city and I do feel the love all the time," London said. 

In Tom Clancy’s "Without Remorse," London plays a woman named Pam Kelly, the pregnant wife of Jordan’s character, John Kelly.

snapshot-2021-04-28T093621.653.jpg

In the film, Pam is murdered, which sends her husband on a wild quest for vengeance.  

She took the emotional role she took while mourning the loss of her partner. 

"I learned a lot about myself because it was right after my son’s father had transitioned. So it was in March and in October I went to go shoot," she explained.

London admitted she faced some insecurities before filming. 

‘Without Remorse’ starring Michael B. Jordan premieres April 30 on Amazon Prime

Michael B. Jordan, Lauren London and Jodie Turner-Smith star in a new film set to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 30.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"I had so many doubts about myself. I wasn’t sure if I could do it. I wasn’t even sure if I was capable, I wasn’t sure if I could act again, I wasn’t sure if I could be away from the kids for a week," she admitted.

With her strength, she pushed past the doubt and now, she’s back to doing what she loves.

"Everyone’s saying they love the film and I’m like 'Oh my God.' I’m so proud that I moved through the fear of not feeling capable," she said.

"Without Remorse," debuts on Amazon Prime on April 30. 