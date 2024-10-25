Latto announced as replacement for Cardi B at ONE MusicFest

article

Latto, also known as Big Mama, has been announced as the replacement for Cardi B at this weekend's ONE MusicFest in Central Park, located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta.

Latto, a Clayton County native, recently released her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, in August. Some of her most popular songs include "Big Energy," "Put It on da Floor Again," "Wheelie," "Soufside," and "Seven."

Cardi B announced earlier this week that she would not be able to perform due to a medical emergency that required hospitalization.

"It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend, and I really wish I could be there," Cardi B wrote on social media. "Thank you for understanding, and I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love y'all."

She did not provide specific details about the emergency.

Other headliners for this year’s festival include Gunna, Jill Scott, Earth, Wind & Fire, Keyshia Cole, Nelly, and Fantasia.

Things to Know

Festival Hours:

Oct. 26: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Oct. 27: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Entry Gates:

Location: Atlanta Civic Center, 395 Piedmont Ave. NE, AtlantaNote: Do not enter "Central Park" into your GPS for directions.

Rideshare Drop-off/Pick-up Address:

395 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta

MARTA:

Take MARTA to the Civic Center Station. The park is approximately a 13-minute walk from the station.

Parking:

Parking is very limited. Expect premium rates between $30 and $40 in nearby lots.

Bag Policy:

Bags must be no larger than 14" x 11" x 5".

Acceptable bags: clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC; small drawstrings, purses/clutches, fanny packs, and empty hydration packs.

Prohibited Items:

Aerosol containers

Glass or metal containers

Audio/video recording equipment

Outside food or beverages

Fireworks, weapons

Pets/animals (except service animals)

Selfie sticks, drones, iPads/tablets

Hammocks/slacklines, carts/wagons, chairs/stools, tents/umbrellas, laser pointers

Charging Lockers: