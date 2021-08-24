Lassiter 10th grader recovering after being hit by car

A Lassiter High School 10th grader is recovering after being hit by a car last week.

According to a Facebook post on the school's Parent, Teacher, Student Association page, 10th-grader Willian DenHaese had surgery to repair a broken arm and jaw, which left his jaw wired shut and multiple casts on his arms.

The post said he is limited to eating liquified food through a straw for three weeks while his jaw recovers.

"William is being a trooper through it all and the DenHaese family is thankful for the driver who stopped and helped, the Cobb County paramedics and police, and Kennestone Hospital ER staff," the post said.

The PTSA announcement asked people to help the family with donations of gift cards to purchase smoothies to help the 10th grader. Smoothie King and Tropical Smoothie are the most convenient and ecards can be sent to jcdentwins@bellsouth.net, the post said.

There will be a collection office at Lassiter High School's front office to drop off cards and any other donations.

"At this time, the family isn’t expressing a need for a meal train or anything else, but we will let you know if that changes," the post said. "Thank you for your care and support!"

