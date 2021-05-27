Man accused of shining laser at Atlanta police helicopter

article

Atlanta police have arrested a man accused of shining a laser pointer at a police helicopter.

Officials say the Atlanta Police Department's helicopter was in the air to help officers search for a missing 6-year-old boy Wednesday night at around 11:10 p.m.

The helicopter pilot realized someone was pointing a laser at the aircraft's cockpit, interfering with the vehicle's night vision device.

After tracking down the laser's origin to a home on Bonnie Brae Avenue SW, the pilot notified officers.

Police arrested one man at the scene who they say admitted to pointing the laser at the helicopter. They also took the laser pointer as evidence.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was charged with using a laser device against a law enforcement officer and using a laser against an aircraft. He has since been released from custody.

