1 dead after shooting at Cobb County apartment complex; shooter at-large

One person is dead following a shooting outside an apartment complex in Cobb County, and police say they are looking for the shooter.

Officers with multiple departments were called around 10:30 a.m. to the Harlow Apartments in the 2100 block of Cobb Parkway SE to investigate a shooting. The apartment complex is on the border between Marietta and Smyrna. Police confirmed that the victim, an unidentified male, was found dead outside the leasing office.

Police officers with Marietta Police Department, Smyrna and Cobb County immediately began searching for the shooter in the area, including using a K-9 unit to search nearby Georgia Memorial Park.

Police said during a press conference that the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident and they don't believe there is a threat to the general public. However, people in the area should use caution and if they see something, say something. Police also said that they are using all the tools available to them to locate the shooter.

