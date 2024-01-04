Gwinnett County man arrested for Wednesday's fatal shooting outside Cobb County apartments

Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the shooting death of Kenneth Cunningham II outside a Cobb County apartment building on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. at Harlow Apartments in the 2100 block of Cobb Parkway SE. Upon arrival, officers found the body of 40-year-old Cunningham, who had been shot multiple times.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police ID man shot, killed outside Marietta apartment; shooter still at-large

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting and launched a manhunt for the shooter.

According to the Marietta Police Department, 33-year-old Donovan Carter of Gwinnett County was identified as the suspect. The Marietta Police Department then worked with officers in Gwinnett to locate Carter. He was stopped by the Gwinnett County Police Department on Wednesday night.

He has been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and is facing the following charges: aggravated assault, murder during the commission of a felony, malice murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Marietta Police Department is thanking everyone who assisted them, including the Cobb County 911 Center, Cobb County Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

