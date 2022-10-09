Large crowd attends first Atlanta Gay Pride parade in two years

The streets of Midtown Atlanta were packed Sunday morning as thousands came out to celebrate Atlanta Gay Pride.

Through the sights and the sounds, many people say they were glad to be in person for the first time in two years.

It was hard to miss the vibrant colors and the thousands of people coming together to celebrate love.

"I think it’s great. The energy is awesome. It's all about celebrating diversity and bringing everyone to the party and celebrating the day," said Greg Akaryd.

This isn't the first Atlanta Pride Parade for Akaryd and his friend Jasmine Howard.

"I think the biggest thing is that we are one of the few communities in the U.S. that you go to you see every type of person when you come to something like this. There are a lot of allies," said Howard.

Howard was right about all walks of life coming together. Among those there were Mayor Andre Dickens, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, the Atlanta Hawks, and first responders. They all came together to celebrate.

"After COVID hiatus, this is Atlanta coming back strong. This is our diversity on display here. This captures the essence of the city," said Atlanta Police Interim Chief Schierbaum

"Everything leads up to the pride parade," said Ryan Spears. "Probably one of the best. One of the best."

Spears says this is chance to show and feel love.

"This is my fifth one. Every year is amazing. It’s good to see people come out and just celebrate love," Spears said.

The only real hiccup reported during Sunday’s festivities was a car fire during the parade. It delayed the procession, but no one was injured.