Car blaze momentarily stops 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade

Atlanta's first pride parade since 2019 went up in flames when a classic car in the lineup caught fire.

A FOX 5 Atlanta photographer working the parade said the car smelled ‘funny' when it passed him in Piedmont Park.

Viewers on the sidelines said they noticed the vehicle smoking before it pulled to the side and exploded into flames.

A firetruck from earlier in the lineup had to make a U-turn to extinguish the fire.

Spectators flocked to social media posting photos and videos from the front lines.

Firefighters were able to successfully take out the blaze, and the parade continued after a 30-minute delay.

The owner of the car, which was in the parade, said they could not find a place to pull off safely.

Fire officials did not report any injuries from the incident.