Atlanta Pride Parade expected to draw thousands

The Atlanta Pride Parade and celebrations are back in action for the first time since 2019. Police said around 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

"This weekend we'll be celebrating Pride all throughout the city with guests from all over," said Officer Brandon Hayes, the LGBTQ liaison for the Atlanta Police Department. "We just want to welcome you and let you know that the Atlanta Police Department is here for you."

The parade kicks off the event. Officials said it would start on Peachtree Street and Ralph McGill at noon. The route follows 10th Street and ends at Piedmont Park.

That's where the festival is expected to begin.

Atlanta Pride Parade 2019 (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"We encourage you to make use of MARTA and ridesharing," said Officer Hayes, "If you're going to drive, keep all valuables out of your car, and please be safe."

Live music and performances are expected throughout the day into the early evening.

Officers Hayes said beyond having fun, he urges the thousands of people expected to attend to keep safety in mind.

"We encourage everyone to be safe this weekend, so remember if you see something, say something by dialing 911," he said.