Large automotive manufacturing plant to bring hundreds of jobs to Georgia

KB Autosys is set to bring a multi-million dollar manufacturing project to Georgia, Gov. Kemp announced Wednesday.

According to officials, KB Autosys is a brake pad supplier and will spend $38 million to build the company's first U.S. advanced manufacturing facility in Meriwether County, Georgia.

The facility promises to create around 180 jobs.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, Governor Kemp said:

"This announcement is further proof of the success automotive companies find here in Georgia, especially as product demand has grown. KB Autosys’ decision to open their first U.S. manufacturing facility in the Peach State is a testament to the strength of the relationship our state has developed with our Korean partners. I thank KB Autosys for their investment, and most importantly, for creating jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Meriwether County".

KB Autosys is based in Korea and supplies brake pads and linings for auto manufactures such as GM, Hyundai, and Kia Motors. The development of a facility in Georgia will help the company "better serve their customers throughout the region, including several located within miles of the plant," a spokesperson said.

Rosla Plant, chairman of the Meriwether County Industrial Development Authority said:

"We are excited and proud to have the jobs and investment in our county. We stand ready to assist the company as they construct their building and begin the hiring process. KB picked a perfect location with I-85 so conveniently close to their facility."

Details on when the project is expected to be completed were not immediately available.

