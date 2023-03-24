Lamborghini stolen from NW Atlanta apartment complex

article

Atlanta police are searching for a $200,000 Lamborghini stolen from an apartment complex earlier this week.

Police say the white 2019 Lamborghini Urus was taken from an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Defoor Village Court in northwest Atlanta.

The vehicle has the California tag 8YPX384 and bright green calipers - which are the piece of metal visible through the rims.

Officials have not released details about how the suspect was able to steal the luxury SUV or identified any suspects in the theft.

If you have any information about the stolen car, contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).