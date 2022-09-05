Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Clay County

Police: Missing 42-year-old man last seen in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Lamarcus Turner was last seen Sunday night (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help finding a 42-year-old man who went missing over the weekend.

Officials say 42-year-old Lamarcus Turner was last seen on the 900 block of Washington Street on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 198 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and has a mustache and beard.

Turner was last known to be wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information about where Turner could be, call the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2472.