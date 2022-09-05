Police: Missing 42-year-old man last seen in Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are asking for help finding a 42-year-old man who went missing over the weekend.

Officials say 42-year-old Lamarcus Turner was last seen on the 900 block of Washington Street on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 198 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and has a mustache and beard.

Turner was last known to be wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information about where Turner could be, call the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2472.