Lakewood Church shooting: Neighbors of church shooter share thoughts

By Ronnie Marley
Published 
Religion
FOX 26 Houston

Neighbors of Lakewood Church shooter share thoughts

The neighbors of the Lakewood Church shooter spoke with the media on Monday and shared their thoughts about what they tried to do.

CONROE, Texas - The neighbors of the Lakewood Church shooter spoke with the news media on Monday and shared their interactions they had with her. 

Some of the neighbors shared they filed various nuisance warnings with her, she'd play loud music out of her vehicle, and they were to the point of filing a cease and desist with her. 

The neighbors did not want to appear on camera. However, you can listen to the full audio in the video above. 

Click the video player above to listen to the comments. 