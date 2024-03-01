Laken Riley: Funeral services for murdered nursing student taking place Friday

Family, friends and classmates will gather at a church outside Atlanta on Friday to say their goodbyes to Laken Hope Riley, the nursing student who was murdered while out for a morning jog on the University of Georgia campus.

The visitation for 22-year-old Riley will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at Woodstock City Church on Friday. Following the visitation, Riley's funeral service will take place at the church.

Riley, a native of Clayton County and graduate of River Ridge High, attended UGA before transferring to the Augusta University nursing program in Athens.

When Riley did not return as expected from her morning run on Feb. 22, a friend called the campus police department.

A short time later, her body was discovered in a wooded area near Lake Herrick.

Laken Riley

The killing shocked Riley’s fellow students and the Athens community. A day later, police arrested a suspect , identified Jose Antonio Ibarra, and charged him with her murder.

According to her online obituary, Riley "loved nursing and caring for others." She had remained active in the AXO sorority at UGA, where she studied before enrolling in nursing school.

In addition to her parents, Riley is survived by her stepfather, two sisters and a brother. One of her siblings, Lauren Phillips, posted on social media that Riley was "the best sister and my built in best friend from the very first second."

"This isn’t fair and I will never understand it but I know you are in heaven," Phillips wrote on Instagram following her sister’s death. She added, "I’m not sure how I’m going to do this but it’s all going to be for you from now on. I cannot wait to give you the biggest hug someday."

Laken Riley's memory to be honored with foundation

Riley's family says they plan to establish a foundation in her memory that will focus on issues of homicide awareness and safety for women.

"Laken was an amazing daughter, sister, friend and overall person in general. Her love for the Lord was exemplified in every aspect of her life," her father John Phillips wrote on a GoFundMe created in her honor. "She will be missed every day, but we promise to honor her life moving forward in a very big way."

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the foundation's GoFundMe account.

The fundraiser has since raised more than $170,000 of its $35,000 goal.

What we know about Laken Riley's murder

Riley's body was found by police in a wooded area near Lake Herrick and UGA's intramural fields hours after her friend reported her missing.

According to the warrants, Riley was killed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 22. The warrants say Ibarra "physically" prevented Riley from making or completing a 911 call and used an "object" to cause great bodily harm, "disfiguring her skull." The warrants also indicate he dragged her from the intramural fields to a secluded area and concealed her death.

It remains unknown why Riley was killed. Investigators say she and Ibarra did not know each other, and University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark called the killing a crime of opportunity.

Who is Jose Ibarra?

The man accused of killing Riley, Jose Antonio Ibarra, was arrested for illegal entry in September 2022 near El Paso, Texas, amid an unprecedented surge in migration and released to pursue his case in immigration court. At the time, the Border Patrol was releasing migrants with orders to appear at an immigration office, not even scheduling court appearances. That practice, which added years to how long it takes to resolve an immigration case, largely ceased in February 2023.

It is unclear if Ibarra, 26, followed those instructions or applied for asylum. Federal officials say he was arrested by New York police in August for child endangerment and released, though New York officials said Sunday they had no record of the arrest.

Iberra was living in Athens when Riley was killed last week. His attorney has not responded to requests for comment.

During the search for Riley's killer, Jose Ibarra's brother, 29-year-old Diego Ibarra, was also arrested. It was discovered that Diego Ibarra was in possession of a fraudulent green card.

Ibarra's arrest has thrust the brutal slaying to the forefront of the U.S. debate over immigration , a top issue in the 2024 presidential campaign.

He remains in custody and is not seeking bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.