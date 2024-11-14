Lake Lanier Association issues urgent algae bloom warning

The Lake Lanier Association is warning boaters and residents around Georgia’s largest waterway to be mindful of possible harmful algal blooms.

"Please DO NOT enter the water in areas where you see what looks like green paint splattering the water or shores," the association posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday. "These algal blooms can be especially harmful for YOU and your furry friends!"

The post states that the blooms are likely the result of an unseasonable warm fall, lack of rain and the lake turning over. It warned that the bloom likely is fed by fertilizers and other chemicals used in lawncare.

"It’s quite literally, a deadly combination," the post continued. "Most common in shallow waters and should dissipate with rain. The algal blooms come and go, so if you see these - stay out of the water AND please be sure to report the sighting!"

The association admitted that the toxicity of the algal blooms have not been verified but is of such a concern as to issue a warning.

"A sample from these reports has been taken to the Gwinnett County Water Resources Laboratory and we hope to be able to offer an update on the results in the upcoming days," the post states.

More information about this type of harmful algae bloom can be found on the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper website.