Lake City police sergeant dies, department says

A community in Clayton County is mourning the loss of one of its police officers.

The Lake City Police Department said Sgt. William Jeffrey Yancey died in a Facebook post on Sept. 2.

The police department described Yancey as a mild-tempered, easy-going person and asked people to pray for his family.

Yancey's obituary says his law enforcement career spanned multiple decades with the Forest Park, Morrow and Lake City Police Departments.

Dozens of commenters offered condolences and prayers for the officer's family.

"Rest Easy Sgt. Yancey we've got the watch from here brother," the post said.

