LaGrange woman wanted in connection to shooting

Police in LaGrange said they are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting a few weeks ago.

The LaGrange Police Department released photos of Zari Sarobi Askew on Friday in hopes someone will recognize her or sport her and call the police.

Askew has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting on Leeman Street several weeks ago.

Anyone who sees Askew should call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or in this case should call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.