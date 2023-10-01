Tragic UTV accident claims life of 12-year-old in Troup County

One child is dead, and three others are seriously injured after what's being considered a tragic UTV accident in Troup County Saturday.

The sheriff's office reported to the scene in the 900 block of North Stateline Road in Northern Troup County just after 6:30 p.m.

Three of the children who were injured were rushed to the hospital, but are expected to make recoveries.

One 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

The Georgia State Patrol has been asked to investigate the incident.

"Our thoughts are with all involved," a spokesperson for the Troup County Sheriff's Office said.