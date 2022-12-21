Teens arguing over gun accidentally shoot it, police say

LaGrange police said three minors were involved in an accidental shooting Tuesday evening.

On Dec. 20, police responded to Kelley Street where they received reports of a person shot.

When they got there, officers found a 15-year-old girl who said she was accidentally shot while arguing over a firearm with a 12-year-old who obtained it after he broke into a vehicle earlier in the day.

The girl, her brother and the 12-year-old were walking along the 1000 block of Borton Street when the fight broke out. The weapon was discharged, shooting the girl in the hand.

She was taken to a local medical center to receive treatment.

The boy was charged with entering auto, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm under 18.

Police reminded the public to always lock doors and remove any valuable items, including firearms, when you exit the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.