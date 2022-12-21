Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Teens arguing over gun accidentally shoot it, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
LaGrange
FOX 5 Atlanta

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police said three minors were involved in an accidental shooting Tuesday evening.

On Dec. 20, police responded to Kelley Street where they received reports of a person shot.

When they got there, officers found a 15-year-old girl who said she was accidentally shot while arguing over a firearm with a 12-year-old who obtained it after he broke into a vehicle earlier in the day.

The girl, her brother and the 12-year-old were walking along the 1000 block of Borton Street when the fight broke out. The weapon was discharged, shooting the girl in the hand.

She was taken to a local medical center to receive treatment.

The boy was charged with entering auto, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm under 18.

Police reminded the public to always lock doors and remove any valuable items, including firearms, when you exit the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.