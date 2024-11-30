Mom stabbed while protecting son in LaGrange, police say

A woman is behind bars in LaGrange after police say she attacked a mother and her son overnight.

LaGrange police were called to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center just before 7 a.m. Saturday where they met Marjorie Manning.

Manning told police she was stabbed by Tanya McKay after trying to stop her from attacking her son, Wayman Elrod.

Manning had visible injuries on her arms. Elrod had been cut on his head and arms.

Police later located and arrested McKay, who reportedly admitted to the attack.

She was charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.