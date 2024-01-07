Knife-wielding man attacks LaGrange police after attempted stabbing

A knife-wielding man was arrested in LaGrange after attempting to stab someone and attacking two police officers.

Officials identified the suspect as 54-year-old Lonzell Turman. They said he was chasing and trying to stab a man identified as Bryant Jones. Police were called to Miss Bubbles Laundry located at 200 Ashton Street on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. When they got there, he was gone.

The officers later found Turman at Hot Spot, located at 523 South Greenwood Street. While attempting to detain him, officials say Turman attacked them with the knife.

Officers Harb and Thompson said their injuries were minor.

Turman was successfully restrained and taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault against an officer and two counts of battery against an officer.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any additional information is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, or 706-883-2635. Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward.