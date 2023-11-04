1 murdered in LaGrange triple shooting

LaGrange police need help putting together what happened overnight in the 400 block of Daniel Street where three people were victims of a shooting.

Police were called to the area where they found the first victim, 33-year-old Tabious Frazier. He was shot at least one time in the shoulder and later died in the hospital.

Officials discovered two other victims: 26-year-old Shanteria Render and 35-year-old Tiara Smoker. Smoker was also treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to her shoulder. Police say Render was only grazed by a bullet.

So far, officials have no word on any suspects.

If you know anything about this incident, officials ask that you give them a call at 706-833-2603, 706-883-2644 or 706-812-1000 to be eligible for a cash reward.