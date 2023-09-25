LaGrange man hospitalized in shooting on East Render Street

article

Police in LaGrange are searching for the gunman in a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. on the 200 block of East Render Street.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found 20-year-old Leshun Demetris Brooks on the ground with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Medics rushed Brooks to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators say that two shots also hit a nearby home of a 59-year-old and a 77-year-old. Thankfully, neither were injured in the shooting.

Officials have not identified the gunman or determined what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.