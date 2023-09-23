Two 15-year-old boys charged in high school assault, attempted robbery

A LaGrange High School student reported a distressing incident Thursday when he said he was assaulted by two people he didn't know in a school restroom.

Justin Waddell told police one of the suspects put him in a choke hold while the other rummaged through his pockets asking him "where the money and/vape was at."

Waddell told police the pair ended up not taking anything from him, and he was able to escape to report the incident to his school's administrators.

Both suspects were identified as 15-year-olds and are being charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempt robbery by force.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with additional details should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.