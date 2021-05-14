LaGrange drive-by shooting terrifies family

LaGrange police are looking for a suspect who opened fire on a house with a family inside. Investigators said two young adults and their nine siblings were inside a home on Whitesville Road when it happened early Friday morning.

FOX 5 spoke to the children’s mother who did not want to show her face on camera.

"It was chaos," said the children’s mother. "My daughter was trying to wake up her siblings and get them out after bullets went through their room."

She said it happened shortly after midnight when several rounds of gunfire came through her children’s bedroom and bathroom.

"I had two daughters who were getting ready to go into the bathroom. If they had been in there, they definitely would have been hit," said the mother.

No one was injured but it’s still unclear who may be responsible for the attack.

The bullet holes that now remain throughout the house are a haunting reminder for this family that whoever did this is still out there.

"It’s a lot less sleep for me right now," said the mother. "I’m running on adrenaline, making sure my kids are safe."

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective John Slonaker at (706) 883-2643, Sergeant Robert Kirby at (706) 883-2614 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

_____

