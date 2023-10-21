Man, woman targeted in LaGrange double shooting

LaGrange police are looking for clues to lead them to the shooter responsible for injuring a man and woman early Saturday morning.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Kadarious Carr, Sr. was found shot on the ground next to a car that was also riddled in bullets at 103 Willowcreek Drive just after 3 a.m.

Detectives found 29-year-old Kadijah Wright inside the vehicle.

Carr was airlifted to a trauma hospital for treatment. No word has been given on his or Wright's current condition.

Police are still looking for a suspect and a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, or reach out to the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 to remain anonymous.