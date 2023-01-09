Police searching for runaway Clayton County teen who left home with PS5

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend.

Officials say on Jan. 7, Lafayette Cain reportedly left his home on the 120th block of Championship Court.

According to investigators, Cain took his PS5 with him and possibly left with a woman.

The missing boy is described as a 17-year-old with a height of 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 226 pounds. Officials say he suffers from a mental illness.

Cain was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

If you have any information about where Cain could be, call the Clayton County Police Department 911 immediately.