MARTA approves plan for bus rapid transit line in Clayton County

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority has approved an amended plan for the Rapid Southlake project, which includes a direct connection to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The 15-mile route will connect to Southlake Mall, the Shops of Riverdale, Southern Regional Medical Center, and MARTA's Airport Station.

The rapid transit system would use high-capacity buses that would run in dedicated right-of-way and mixed traffic lanes on metro Atlanta's roads.

Officials say the stations that would be part of the new route would feature off-board fare payments, seating, and digital signs.

"We are thrilled by the progress of Rapid Southlake, a dynamic project that will provide generational impacts for those living, working, or traveling in Clayton County," MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a statement. "Additionally, we see this direct connection to the airport’s Domestic Terminal as an opportunity to provide improved access to thousands of airport-related jobs and strengthen the project’s federal funding competitiveness."

After approving the amended plan, the project now advances to the additional design phases and environmental studies.

MARTA officials say they will apply for funding from the Federal Transit Administration this summer.

